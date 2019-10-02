New Delhi: At a time Goa’s image as one of the most preferred tourists’ spots in India took a hit owing to a viral poster of a proposed nude party, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the city never promotes sex and drug tourism. His comment came a day after a Bihar techie, identified as Armaan Mehta, was arrested for duping people on social media luring to a nude party in Goa.

“Tourists come to Goa for sun, sand and sea and there is hinterland tourism. Goa has just won an award for adventure tourism. We never promote sex tourism and drug tourism,” he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The probe revealed that there was no such party in the pipeline. In an attempt to make a few quick bucks, the techie photoshopped a few downloaded posters and made released an invite on social media platforms. The poster created a stir in the political corridors as a party like that would be unprecedented and would be a blot for Goa.

According to reports, two racy posters were circulated on social media, canvassing for a “nude party” which would involve foreign and Indian women somewhere near Morjim beach in North Goa. Police said the accused received so many calls, including from abroad, that he got scared and bailed out of his adventurous scamming plan. The phone number provided on the posters was his. But he switched off his phone.

Taking a swipe at former deputy CM Vijai Sardesai who had said that Goa has been in news only for sex and drugs, the CM said that politicians should speak with responsibility. “They should speak responsibly in the future so that Goa’s image prospers,” the CM said.