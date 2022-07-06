Monsoon Treks in Goa: Sand. Beach. Beer. Church. Is this all that defines and confines Goa to? Absolutely not. There is a lot more than the beautiful beaches in Goa. The exotic flora and fauna of this place is still an unexplored spot. With the onset of monsoon across India, Goan treks become more riveting and thrilling experiences. The vegetation blooms in glory especially near the waterfall treks. Its all worth the time and effort.Also Read - Say Trek? Not Mountains But Forts! Hike To History This Monsoon And Triumph These Thrilling Fort Treks In Maharashtra

In a recent development, Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) has launched the Monsoon Trekking programme in a way to give a boost to the hinterlands of the state. With such new initiatives in place, it will not only augment the development of economy but also cater to the employment opportunities for locals.

GTDC’s Monsoon Trekking Expedition to Hivrem waterfalls this Sunday 10 July (total stretch of 8 kms through picturesque waterfalls)

Almost 8 million tourists flock this small state every year to bask under the sun on the beautiful beaches, enjoy a chillaxing time at the shacks and indulge in various other activities surrounding the area. For many, Goa is all about beaches, chill and party.

While there is no shadow of doubt on the various amazing things the beaches offer, the hinterlands are also exotic spots that must be explored when in Goa. When in hinterlands, one can relax and take in a fresh breath of air, for a change.

As a part of the monsoon trekking programme, there will be tourists guides trained by GTDC and the Forest Department and only the ones with legitimate certificate will be allowed to accompany tourist for the trek. So far, these will be four hour treks organsied only on Sundays inclusive of lunch. On can go to Goa tourism official website to make booking and get details about the trekking programmes.

Goan trekking trails

The hinterland tourism in Goa is on a rise and is all about conversing with nature, comprehending the shades of nature’s culture and being responsible towards it.

Hiveram Falls

A three in one waterfall experience, the Hivrem falls is one of the unique destinations in Goa. Blended with clouds, one can catch a glimpse of the Sahayadris mountain range. This offbeat spot, is located at a distance of about 75km from Panaji. It is an upward trekking trail offering scenic views, exciting terrains, verdures of exotic vegetation and finally, the crystal like gushing waters from the Hivrem fall. One need to pass through the dense vegetation for about 7- 8km and might as well be able to spot some faun like the Indian Gaur, Malabar Grey Hornbill and few other species. This trek will be an interesting journey as it will take you through a number of orchids, fields, hills, and finally to the cascading waterfall.

Thamdi Surla

A perfect trip for all those nature lovers and trekkers. This trek is all about the monsoon trekking hype. Trekkers who embark on this trail walk through some dense foliage only to finally marvel at the Tambdi Surla waterfall at the end. Not only this, but one can also make a small detour and take part in adventure sports like flying fox, wall climbing etc. It the perfect hinterland tourism package. This 6 km long track starts at the ancient Tambdi Surla Temple and takes one to those cascading falls. It is located inside the Mahavir National Park and it is best advised to have a local guide who can help you to not get lost.

Netravali Trek

This is one amongst the most popular spots in Goa for trekking. A breathtaking trek, it will only offer you a once in a life time experience at every step. Situated in the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, one beholds one of the finest forms of nature all stocked in the exclusive vegetation of the place. Enjoy a trek amidst these lush jungles!

This monsoon season how about an ideal Goan trek first? Make your bookings now before its full!