Buttefly Beach in Goa: Goa, the tourism hotspot of India is an array of exotic beaches, Goan delicacies, Konkani culture, grand carnivals, trekking, camping, wildlife sanctuaries, ancient architecture and a multicultural legacy of religious diversity. The state is a hub of a pluralism as Hinduism, Buddhism Jainism, Christianity and many other faiths have their temples, churches and shrines since ages. While North Goa mostly witnesses a tourism boom, South Goa's Butterfly beach is also known as the honeymoon beach for its scenic beauty and ecstatic vibes.

Exotic Travel Hotspot!

The semicircular beach has a rare sight of thousands of multicoloured butterflies in the air to the most beloved sight of tourists as dolphins acerbating above the sea waves. The turquoise waters and golden shimmer of beach sand is surrounded by high rocks forming a ring. While chilling by the sea side one also gets to see the crabs, goldfishes, sea urchins, sea cucumbers and even redfish. Though April-May aren't too bad for a trip to the beach, the temperature is pleasant mostly between November to March period. Since, there is less rainfall, so it's considered the best time to visit the beach. All routes to Butterfly Beach are closed during monsoons. So, it's definitely not the most favourable weather for beach lovers.

Butterfly Beach is Offers Enough Adventure!

It is not advisable to reach the beach by road. Though, a two hour trek from Palolem could be adventurous comprising brooks, steep climbs, fields, and forested areas. It would be convenient to hire a private boat or a shared one for Rs 1000-1200 from Agonda or Palolem beach. Monkeys and dolphins could also be spotted on way to Butterfly beach. Luxurious yachts can also be hired. The first time tourists must bargain a reasonable deal with the boatman while hiring a private boat or yacht. One should bring their own food or beer at Butterfly beach as the options are limited and expensive. Since, the beach is surrounded by dense forests, to stay their late after sunset would be at one's own risk.

Tourists at Butterfly beach have no options for accommodation. However, Agonda and Palolem in South Goa offer amazing places for a safe and comfortable stay. There are many resorts for tourists interested in visiting Butterfly beach as well.

