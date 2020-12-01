Since Goa borders have been reopened, tourists have started flooding the state. Though visiting Goa is not a bad thing and in fact should be promoted but a few tourists have been found roaming around the state without wearing a face mask and putting everyone at the risk of contracting the viral COVID-19 disease. Also, when asked to wear a face mask, several tourists have been found arguing with the authorities unnecessarily and using abusive words. Also Read - Planning to Visit Ladakh? 8 Essential Tips For First-Time Travellers For a Memorable Trip

That's why the Goa government has announced that wearing a face mask is mandatory while roaming around the state. In case you are found without donning one, you will be photographed and have to pay a fine of Rs 200. According to Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar, Goa police are free to click pictures and impose a fine on the rule offenders and teach them a lesson.

Panaji Municipal Corporation officials. Madkaikar was quoted by TOI as saying, “In view of these unnecessary tussles, police will now accompany our municipality officials during drives to enforce the use of face masks in public. Photos of tourists who do not follow the rule will also be taken before they are directed to pay fines. People should visit Goa, but they should not take the state’s people for granted. The objective of wearing masks is to keep everyone safe from coronavirus.”

He further stated that these rules have been made not to harass people but to ensure everyone’s safety and teach a lesson to those creating a ruckus during enforcement drives.