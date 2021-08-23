Panaji: Planning a trip to Goa? If yes, then check these latest Covid rules and guidelines before packing your bags as this may come as a setback for you.Also Read - All About Alcohol: Goa Gets Its First Alcohol Museum in Candolim, Origin Story of Feni to be Displayed

On Sunday, the Goa government extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state by another week till August 30. This is being done in a bid to control the spread of Covid infections in the state. Scroll down for more details.

Heading to Goa? Check These Latest Covid Guidelines Before Packing Your Bags

According to the reports, the restrictions in the beach-town have been imposed as earlier on the opening of auditoriums, community halls as well as ban on operation of river cruises, spas, massage parlours and casinos.

The corona curfew was first imposed in May 2021 amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus which witnessed a huge surge in the Covid cases. Since then, the curfew has been extended routinely.

Meanwhile Goa has registered total 1,73,088 Covid cases, new cases 122, death toll 3,184, discharged 1,68,989, active cases 915, and samples tested till date 11,60,150.

(With inputs from agencies)