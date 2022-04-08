Panaji: The Goa government has a vision for attracting quality tourists to state, but it is not going to happen overnight, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte was quoted as saying by news agency IANS on Friday. Khaunte was speaking to reporters after taking a review of the functioning of the Tourism Ministry from its top officials.Also Read - From Goa To Srinagar, These Destinations Are Shaping Indian Travel Behaviour This Summer

“We have to understand the vision of the government… the vision is talking about quality tourists. It is not the case that it will happen tomorrow or day after,” Khaunte told reporters. “We have to create a backbone, create infrastructure to get quality tourists. But we have to have a plan ahead. It is not about talking for today and tomorrow,” he added. Also Read - Goa portfolio allocation: CM Pramod Sawant Gets Home Ministry, 3 Other Departments | Full List Here

Goa is regarded as one of the top beach and nightlife tourism destinations in the country and before the COVID-19 pandemic, the state attracted nearly eight million tourists to its shores. However, the jury is out over the debate related to quality or mass tourism, with the increasing number of tourist arrivals resulting in added stress to social infrastructure in the state. In 2019, eight million tourists visited Goa, which is more than five times the state’s population of nearly 1.5 million. Also Read - Goa's BITS Pilani Turns COVID Hotspot After 24 Students Test Positive. Preventive Measures Ordered

Khaunte further said that the state government would talk to tourism industry stakeholders before formally spelling out its policy on quality tourism.

(With IANS inputs)