Goa is known for its beaches, its nightlife, and its casinos. Goa Casino's are all set to open from today with 50% capacity after being shut for months due to the onset of Coronavirus since March. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant announced this decision in order to revive tourism in the state.

"From November 1, we have given the casinos permissions to start. They will have to follow all the SOPs as will be issued to them by the Home Department and with 50% capacity, they can start. We need to promote tourism activity," Sawant told the media emphasizing the importance of tourism in the state.

If you are planning to visit Goa and Casino, keep these guidelines in mind:

– The casinos will have to follow all the SOPs as issued to them by the Home Department

– The casinos will have to operate with 50 percent capacity.

-The casino operators will have to pay the license fees before resuming operations

The state play host to six offshore casinos, boats anchored in the Mandovi river, and has casinos inside five-star properties too. Goa has not just resumed casinos in the city, the state announced the reopening of beach shacks in order to promote tourism which was badly hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Goa tourism department earlier this week started demarcating Goa’s north coastal belt which includes Candolim, Calangute and, Anjuna. Goa’s beach shacks are one of the biggest highlights of Goa’s tourism industry. Due to the whirlpool effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism industry felt the maximum burn. Goa’s northern belt and beach shacks attract average annual 7.8 million tourists every year.

As per relaxed norms, Goa had earlier made it mandatory for tourists to avail of a COVID-19 negative certificate two days prior to reaching Goa via road, air, or sea route, but now there’s no such rule. People can travel to Goa as long as they follow mandatory precautions, including social distancing, use of sanitisers, and wearing masks.

Wait no more and pack your bags now!