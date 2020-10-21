Goa Travel News: There is good news for all the adventure enthusiasts who are thinking to visit Goa. As per reports, the Goa government has permitted to resume water sports activities and river cruises with certain rules. Operators have to strictly follow SOPs laid down by the government. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train News: New Directives Issued, All Women Now Allowed to Travel | Check Timings

What Are The Guidelines For Water Sports And Cruises in Goa?

Only 50 per cent of the boat's capacity will be occupied.

Proper sanitization of boats, life jackets, and floating devices should be done at regular intervals.

There must be a hand sanitizer kept at the entry points of the boats/cruises.

Physical distancing should be of utmost priority. People should not sit close to each other. To ensure that, seats that are meant to be vacant should be well-marked.

Before boarding the cruise, everyone must go through thermal screening. You will be allowed to board only if your temperature is normal.

Overcrowding should be prevented at any cost. To do that staggered entry and exit should be done.

River cruises should work at staggered timings.

Activity operators must do online booking only. Also, only cashless transaction should be accepted.

Water sports operators will only accept booking from people with no COVID-19 history in the last 28 days.

Everyone coming for the activity must fill a self-declaration form stating their age, medical history, details about allergies, and COVID-19 test done in the past.