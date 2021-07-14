Panaji: If you are planning a trip to Goa, then this news may come as a setback for you. Recently, the Goa government has announced that they will not allow entry to even fully-vaccinated tourists travelling without COVID-negative certificate. This is being done in a bid to control the spread of Covid infections in the state.Also Read - Thousands of Tourists Restricted From Entering Uttarakhand's Nainital, Mussoorie Amid Covid-19

Exceptions

However, the high court of Bombay at Goa said no COVID-negative certificate would be required for the fully vaccinated people entering Goa for work and business purposes or for Goan citizens returning home.

What did the court say?

As per the reports, the division bench stated in its order, "The state, however, will have to evolve a suitable mechanism to ensure that the benefit of the exemptions is extended to only the exempted categories and not to others."

The bench further said that the decision is taken in the public interest and that they can’t lower their guard, in the present circumstances. “Normalcy will have to be restored depending on the situation, but there can be no scope for any undue complacency or laxity.” the bench added.

Earlier, on July 2, the government decided to allow all fully-vaccinated people in Goa. But, keeping in view the influx 0f tourists at all the prime locations in Goa, the High Court asked the Union government to offer its say in the matter before the next hearing.

“This is because there were some reports of warnings issued by or on behalf of the Central government about the relaxation of Covid-safety protocols in states where the tourist influx is substantial,” the division bench stated.

The matter of allowing similar exemptions for tourists wanting to visit Goa will be considered on August 5, during the next hearing in the high court.

Besides, on Sunday, the Goa government has extended the coronavirus-induced statewide curfew till July 19. Casinos, cinema halls, schools, colleges, weekly markets, as well as shops will continue to remain closed from 7 pm to 7 am.