Your wait for bullet train is now over. According to a recent travel update, travellers can now board bullet trains between Delhi and Varanasi in every 22 minutes. The train will begin on the Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail Corridor (DVHSR). This was announced by the Railway Ministry in the Rajya Sabha. Accordingly, a survey will be done for preparation of detailed project report (DRR) for seven corridors which will also include DVHSR.

According to official reports, the 813-km long corridor will have 13 stations – one underground in Delhi and 12 elevated in Uttar Pradesh. As per the report, the train will cruise at the speed of 330km/hr and will take 3 hours 33 minutes to reach Varanasi if you are travelling from Delhi. A long 15km tunnel is planned for the underground station.

As per the officials," "Total 43 trains per day will reach the Avadh crossing station every 22 minutes." On the report of the proposed plan, 18 trains would operate on a daily basis in every 47 minutes from Varanasi.

As per timesofindia.com, the train journey will begin from Hazrat Nizamuddin and would stop at Noida Sector 146 metro station (upcoming) Jewar Airport, Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Kannauj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Bhadohi and end at Manduadih in Varanasi.