International Travel Update: In a piece of good news for the international travellers and students, Canada has decided to reopen its borders for international tourism, starting September 7. Yes, you read that right! Scroll down for more details.Also Read - From August 1, Travellers From High-Risk States Need RT-PCR Report to Enter UP. Check Details

ToI in its report mentioned that according to the Canadian government, borders will reopen for international travellers, apart from those travelling from India; however, only if the domestic epidemiological situation remains favourable. Also Read - Travelling to The UAE From India? Here's Who All Are Allowed to Enter | Check Details

Are you fully vaccinated?

Well, if you are fully vaccinated, then there is a good chance that you will be able to travel to Canada in the month of September. Please note that the travellers must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus at least 14 days before entering the country. Also Read - International Flights: Passenger Flights to UAE From THESE 16 Countries Including India Remain Suspended

Besides, the passengers must take note of the Covid vaccines that are recognised by Canada. These are Pfixer – BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Covishield, and Johnson & Johnson.

Other key details

According to the news reports, Canada is planning to kick-off the border reopening plans on August 9 by permitting American citizens and permanent residents, and those that are fully vaccinated, to enter the country for non-essential travel.

Covid travel requirements

Following are the things to keep in mind:

Travellers must use ArriveCAN to enter travel-related information to know whether they are eligible to enter into Canada. It will also determine whether or not they have to quarantine in Canada upon arrival.

Fully vaccinated travellers are not required to quarantine upon entry.

Canada has reported a decline in COVID 19 cases since vaccination rates have gone up in the country. As of now, travellers need to be in a three-night quarantine at a government authorised hotel; however, the same will be dropped from August 9 onwards. The same rule is also applied to workers with valid work permits, international students, and relatives of permanent residents.

Canada has recently extended the ban on international flights from India till August 21, 2021.