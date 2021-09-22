New Delhi: Here is a piece of good news for all the travel enthusiasts. Soon, the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur will be reduced to just three hours! Yes, you heard us right. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Delhi-Jaipur Highway Blocked as Farmers From Rajasthan March Towards Delhi

Good News! Delhi to Jaipur in Just 3 Hours Soon. Details Here

According to a report by TOI, travellers will now be able to travel non-stop from Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan to Jaipur in nearly three hours by next June, taking the Delhi-Gurgaon and Sohna-Mumbai expressways. Also Read - Protesting Farmers to Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway Tomorrow, Security at Capital's Borders Increased

Currently, as per the report, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set a deadline till March 31 for the Sohna elevated road, which for signal-free travel, takes off from Rajiv Chowk in Gurgaon, and Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai expressway. Also Read - Skydiving aero sports at Haryana's Bachhod airstrip

Other Details

The news report further mentioned that the deadline set by NHAI earlier was November 2021. However, due to the deadly second wave of Covid-19, it had to be extended.

In a bid to ensure the highway is ready on the set timeline, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently reviewed the projects, and carried out an aerial survey across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. Besides, Gadkari also directed the NHAI to ensure the project is completed on time, and asked them to expedite the work, so as to bring relief to commuters and assure them hassle-free travel.

Elaborating more on this, TOI quoted an NHAI official, who said, “The total distance from Dhaula Kuan to Jaipur via Sohna and Dausa is around 270 km and the distance is almost the same if one travels by NH-8 (the current Delhi-Jaipur highway). But since the expressway is meant for only high-speed vehicles and one can travel at a maximum permitted speed of 120 kmph, the travel time to Jaipur will reduce to three hours. So, commuters can save more than an hour using the expressway.”

Furthermore he added that the expressway would feature helipads to immediately evacuate road crash victims, and also for operation of drones. The NHAI claimed that this road will be one of the world’s fastest built expressways.

Further quoting the NHAI official, the report added, “The 8-lane expressway can be expanded to 12 lanes to meet future requirements. We have left enough space in the median, which can be used for laying four more lanes.”

More details are awaited on this.