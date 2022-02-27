From March 1 Delhi Zoo is all set to open to the public. Zoo authorities informed that people can now book tickets online. According to a report earlier, the zoo was closed down on January 5 temporarily. It was done in lieu of increasing covid-19 cases in the national capital. The link to the website was disabled on January 1.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Tourism: Here's Everything You Need to Know Abut India's First Dugong Reserve in Palk Bay

According to reports, supervisors have advised to follow covid-19 protocols and maintain a strict social distancing norm. On August 5, 2021, the zoo was opened until then for visitors but it was closed due to increasing covid-19 infection cases.

One of the major tourist attractions in Delhi is the National Zoological Park. It serves as a home for a large number of different species of reptiles, birds, and mammals. These live in an environment that resembles their natural habitat. Along with this, the highlights of the zoo are white tiger, jaguar, gaur, rhinoceros, brow-antlered deer, lion-tailed Macaque and more.

How to Book Tickets?