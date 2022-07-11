Auli International Tourist Destination: Adventure aficionados, this is going to be a dream come true for you! Auli, the skiing paradise in Uttarakhand is now all set to become an all-year-round adventure tourism destination. Uttarakhand Tourism is leaving no stone unturned into making this dream a reality.Also Read - Offbeat Places in Uttarakhand: Roopkund Lake’s Incredible Beauty And Mysterious Charm Makes it a Fascinating Travel Destination

The state’s Tourism Minister, Satpal Maharaj, said during a meeting of the department’s senior officials that a master plan for developing Auli as an international tourist destination is being drafted. According to the Minister, the master plan will turn the hill station into a year-round tourist destination. To make it available as a 365-day adventure sports hot-spot, Tourism Minister said that arrangements will be made to provide skiing in the winter, while activities like hiking, trekking, and rock climbing will be promoted in the summer. The meeting was attended by Dilip Jawalkar, Uttarakhand Secretary of Tourism, and other senior tourism officials. Also Read - Badrinath Highway Blocked, Commuters Told To Avoid Route Due To Heavy Rain

All About Auli

Lying on the way to Badrinath, one of the Chhota Char Dham pilgrimage sites, Auli offers a magnificent view of the peaks of Garhwal Himalayas, especially the Nanda Devi, the second-highest peak in the country. It lies in the Chamoli district of the state. Standing at 2,800 meters, the slopes are flanked by coniferous deodar, oak trees along with apple orchards. Also Read - Monsoon Active Across India, Heavy Rain Predicted For Many States, Mumbai Flooded, Yellow Alert For Delhi

Being a newbie in the world of tourism, Auli has has gained the status of a popular hill resort within a short span of time from being a former training ground of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). Tourists are easily amazed by the thrill that is offered to them by the screeching wind, the snow peaks, the long stretch of snowy valleys and a perfect skiing range. Apart from skiing, Auli also offers brilliant stretch for trekking.

The master plan to develop Auli as a prime spot for adventure sports will include the construction of training slopes for small children, as well as other enhanced facilities for all ages. Master plan also has provisions for development of extensive infrastructure to attract more tourists. The snowfall in winter and the skiing championships draw tourists from all over the country to this popular skiing destination in Uttarakhand. Auli’s tourist facilities were evaluated by the state’s Chief Secretary, SS Sandhu, last month, according to reports. ITBP will be consulted on issues regarding the implementation of the master plan for Auli’s tourism development.

Skiers from around the world consider the slopes of Auli as amongst the best in Asia. There are two international standard ski slopes in Auli. It also boasts of Asia’s longest and highest cable car route of four kilometers which connects Auli to Joshimath. Auli is known as Bugyal in the regional language which means meadow. It is also the gateway to the Valley of Flowers National Park, including the Hemkund Sahib gurdwara, and popular trekking destinations such as Gorson Bugyal, Pangerchulla Summit, and Tapovan can be accessed through this place.