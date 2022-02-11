Game of Thrones fans can’t keep calm anymore. The series has ended long back but the buzz remains the same. Fans can now have a first-hand experience of the Game of Thrones and its Seven Kingdoms setting in Northern Ireland. Linen Mill Studios, the original filming location is all set for the tour. Linen Mills Studios is located in Barnbridge and the tour begins on 4 February. The aim is to provide an immersive tour for acclaimed TV series life to fans.Also Read - Philippines Lifts Ban After 2 Years, Welcomes Foreign Tourists From 157 Countries

People in this tour will have a full-time experience of sets, original props, weaponry, costumes and a lot more from the TV set. You can see these for real life in Linen Mills Studio in Northern Ireland. Important places in the series like Braavos, Dorne, King's Landing and Dragonfell are all rebuilt by the same construction crew who were part of the original TV show.

As per Julain Moon Head of EAMA Warner Bros. Consumer Products this is the first for Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to have launched a world-class attraction in Northern Ireland. Fans here can explore the authenticity and the comprehensive collection of costumes, props, set pieces and a lot more.

Currently, Northern Island has 25 filming locations for Games of Thrones.