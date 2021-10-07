Shirdi: As Covid-19 situation has improved in the country, many states have eased Covid-related travel restrictions across the states. In that list, now joins Shirdi Sai Baba temple too. Scroll down to check details.Also Read - Travellers Take Note: From October 16, You Cannot Visit Pune for Two Weeks | Here's Why

Good News for Sai Baba Devotees: Shirdi Temple Reopens From Today. Check Details

One of the most visited shrines in the country, Shirdi Sai Baba Temple has now reopened its doors for devotees from today, i.e., October 7, reported ToI.

The much revered temple was shut for several months owing to the Covid-19 global health scare. However, now that the pandemic situation has improved in the country, the Maharashtra government has decided to open the Sai Baba Temple along with several other religious places in the state on the occasion of Navratri.

Where is The Temple Located?

The shrine is situated in the small town of Shirdi and is nearly 250 km from Mumbai, where devotees come in from all parts of the world. For the uninitiated, the temple is run by Sai Baba Sansthan Trust.

Notably, the devotees will have to register themselves on the trust’s official portal if they wish to offer prayers in person, according to the trust.

Check Out The Latest Rules & Guidelines Here

Recently, the trust has capped the number of devotees to 15000 who can visit the temple in Shirdi from today. The management has also stated that the devotees with online passes will only be allowed to go inside for darshan on a daily basis.

Check out the new rules here:

Only 15000 devotees are allowed inside the temple daily.

Only 5000 paid passes, 5000 online passes, and 5000 offline passes will be issued.

Only 1150 devotees are allowed inside the temple premises at any hour.

Maximum of 90 devotees allowed inside during the aarti.

Fixed entry from Gate number 2, and exit will be through gate numbers 4 and 5.

The Dhyan Mandir and Parayan Kaksh will remain closed.

Notably, the temple has restricted the entry of kids below 10 years, pregnant women, senior citizens above 65 and sick people. Keep in mind that you will have to wear masks all the time and maintain social distance. Meanwhile, the prasad counter will also remain closed.