If you enjoy stargazing on your vacations, things have just gotten a tad stronger for you. Rajasthan has become the first Indian state to provide night sky astronomy tours in all of its 33 districts. Jantar-Mantar, Amber Fort, University of Maharaja, and Jawahar Kala Kendra are just a few of the popular stargazing locations in Jaipur, Rajasthan's imperial capital.

According to Mugdha Sinha, the Secretary of Rajasthan's Department of Science and Technology, the Bikaner House in New Delhi has also been designated as a site for Astro tourism, and a telescope will be put for tourists to utilise for skywatching. She went on to say that due to COVID-19, there was a rigorous lockdown, people were trapped inside their homes, and there were a number of unusual astronomical occurrences in the sky. The first steps at establishing Astrotourism in Rajasthan were taken after the initial surge of the pandemic.

Soon, recommendations started pouring in from officials from distant districts for sky gazing and the idea was accepted by the chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot. On March 3, the CM announced the introduction of Night Sky Astro Tourism in all 33 districts of the state. The State Department of Art and Culture has launched a Night Sky Tourism project. The decision was made to encourage tourists to use the telescopes placed up at Jaipur's Jawahar Kala Kendra and Jantar Mantar to look at the sky at night.

Check this out:

#Budget2022 Announcement made by Hon. CM Rajasthan today gives wing to our initiative which will now be institutionalised in all 33 district of Rajasthan and to Bikaner House, Delhi.#VigyanSarvatraPujyate@PrinSciAdvOff @IndiaDST @VigyanPrasar @AmritMahotsav @DIPRRajasthan pic.twitter.com/DcTQv45n2p — DSTRajasthan (@DstRajasthan) March 3, 2022

Here are a few insights:

This will be a free experience for the visitors.

The most unique aspect of this revolutionary product is that it will be monitored by sky calendars.

This experience will encourage girls to take up space as of their subjects.

Various paid workshops on astrography and other related stuff will be organised.

Bikaner House in New Delhi will also get telescopes.

Ready to witness the stars? Have a great trip.