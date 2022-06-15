Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announces the opening of RAK Airventure, a brand-new tethered hot air ballooning experience, available exclusively at Manar Mall, the Emirate’s most popular shopping and leisure centre. The family-friendly experience offers breathtaking aerial views of Ras Al Khaimah’s diverse natural and urban scenery.Also Read - Travelling To Germany? You Will Not Have To Undergo Mandatory COVID Testing From Now

Offering all the thrills of a traditional hot air balloon ride in a safe and fun environment suitable for all ages, flights last approximately 10 minutes giving time to soak in the stunning views from above like never before. Seek out the majestic Hajar Mountains, rolling terracotta dunes, lush mangroves, and the city's busy markets, palaces, and mosques – as you fly almost 30 meters above the ground.

Also Read - Passengers Flying From Dubai To India May Have To Shell Out More Money

Price: AED 75 (Both adults and children)

Time: 5 PM till Sunset

Kids under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult

Flight availability might be altered due to weather conditions

Commenting on the launch of RAK Airventure, Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said, “We are delighted to unveil Ras Al Khaimah’s latest attraction, another unique way for visitors to explore our diverse Emirate and soak up its beautiful sights. With nature, adventure, and outdoor experiences at the very core of our destination strategy, RAK Airventure is a perfect addition to our portfolio, providing stunning 360-degree views of our unique landscapes.”

These projects center on the Emirate’s new destination strategy that focuses on nature, leisure, adventure, accessibility, and authenticity. Operated by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the flights are run by fully qualified pilots with years of experience in the ballooning industry. Welcoming visitors from five to 75 years old, including people of determination, for safety reasons, passengers must be able to physically climb into the basket unaided.

(This is a Press Release)