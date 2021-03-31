Good News For Train Travelers: IRCTC Resumes Food On Track Service on Train Berths

Now, Indian Railways passengers can relish fresh, hot and delicious meals while travelling! Yes, you heard us right. The catering arm of the national transporter- Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has now resumed its e-catering services. The IRCTC took to Twitter on Tuesday to make the announcement of the same. This interesting initiative by the Railway Ministry will bring to you delicious meals from over 500 restaurants directly on your train seat/berth. Excited much? Also Read - Railways Will Not Allow Passengers To Charge Mobile Phones, Laptops At Night During Travel, Directive Soon

This will surely enhance the travel experience and passenger convenience as you can enjoy your favourite and fresh food during your train journeys. The passengers will now be able to order their food through 'Food on Track' mobile application while travelling. This e-catering app has been introduced by IRCTC to provide quality and a wider range of cuisine while travelling. Can't wait to go on a train journey now!

Check Out Their Tweet Here

How To Download ‘Food On Track’ App?

The ‘Food on Track’ app is available for download on Google Play for Android smartphone users and on App Store for Apple smartphone users. Passengers can install the app and easily use it to get scrumptious yet cheap food delivered to them in train.

How To Order Food?

Railway passengers can order food on train online through Food On Track app by simply entering their travel details such as PNR number, name of the train, seat/berth number. With this effective system of online food delivery on train, passengers can get delectable meals delivered on their seat along with a revamped railway food menu making the train journey a bit more exciting and fun. You can also log on to their website and place your orders there.

Here’s How To Book Meals Through ‘Food on Track’ Website

Passengers with valid ticket can enter their PNR on the homepage www.ecatering.irctc.co.in

The list of stations will appear/display in drop down menu.

If one searches by train name or station name, the system will seek his/her PNR number for verification purposes before confirming the order.

After selecting the railway station at which food is to be delivered, vendor menu will open along with food item prices.

Now, passengers can choose the vendor and then select the food items to be booked.

The meal prices will be displayed alongside.

On placing the online order, the passenger will have to select the payment method i.e. online payment or Cash on Delivery.

From north Indian dishes, south Indian cuisines to pizzas and more, the menu has a variety of options with multiple food aggregators on train stations.

We are totally excited about this initiative. What about you?