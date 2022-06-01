New Delhi: Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over” there has been a decline in cases across the globe and with summer holidays just around the corner many countries have decided to ease restrictions like mask mandates and entry rules. So, if you have been planning for an international destination, here are some sought-after foreign countries that have relaxed some of the major COVID-19 restrictions beginning June 01.Also Read - Odisha Bypolls: Voting Underway in Brajrajnagar Assembly, 11 Candidates in Fray

List of Countries That Have Dropped COVID Restrictions and Entry Rules for Travellers from Today:

GERMANY

Starting June 1, Germany is putting an end to its travel restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. Announcing the decision, , German Health Minister, Karl Lauterbach said, "Until the end of August, we will suspend the 3G rule on entry." The 3G rule requires travellers to present a valid vaccination, recovery, or test certificate in order to enter the country. This rule will be lifted, at least for the summer season, while the number of COVID-19 infections in the country has reduced significantly. From June 1 onwards, Germany will also recognise the India-made vaccine, Covaxin.

ITALY

Italian authorities have announced that the country will drop all of its entry rules on June 1. The Italian Ministry of Health said that the current requirement to present a COVID pass upon arrival in Italy would not be extended when it expires on May 31. "From June 1 stop green pass for entry into Italy. The ordinance of the Minister of Health which provides for the Green Certification Covid-19 (green pass) to enter Italy expires on May 31. The measure will not be extended," the statement of the Ministry read. This means that starting from June 1, all travellers, regardless of their country of origin, will be permitted restriction-free entry and will no longer be required to hold a valid vaccination, recovery, or test certificate when reaching Italy.

TURKEY

Turkey is cancelling PCR tests for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to enter the country through all border crossing points from June 1, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement. “Assessing the current situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, from June 1, entry into the country through all border crossing points does not require a report of a negative PCR test with a negative result up to 72 hours before entry or a negative rapid antigen test taken within up to 48 hours from the moment of entry,” the ministry said.

GREECE

From June 1 onwards to at least mid-September, Greece is scrapping many remaining COVID-19-related related, making it the latest country to plan to revert to pre-pandemic life. Masks will also no longer be mandatory, barring certain exceptions, after almost two years of the measure. Earlier last month, the country removed some restrictions for travelers like — mandatory proof of vaccination, a negative test, or proof of recovery to enter the country.

JAPAN

Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists from June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now. Beginning June 10, Japan will allow the entry of people on tours with fixed schedules and guides, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

CYPRUS

From June 1, people traveling to Cyprus will no longer need proof of being vaccinated, a recovery certificate, or tested for COVID-19, as authorities are lifting all coronavirus-related restrictions at airports and ports.