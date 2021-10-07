Here is a good news for all you travel enthusiasts. Soon, you will be able to travel via direct train from Udaipur to Katra. Yes, you heard us right!Also Read - These Special Trains Will Start in West Bengal on Occasion of Durga Puja

According to a report in ToI, the Indian Railways will be running a direct train on the occasion of Navratri from the Lake City Udaipur to Katra. Reportedly, the train was to commence before Navratri, however the date of its operations has not been finalised yet. Also Read - Indian Railways Gives Jobs to Nearly 3000 Family Members of Employees Who Died of COVID-19

Indian Railways to Run Direct Train From Udaipur to Katra Soon

The initiative has been taken only after the railways received a nod to extend Delhi-Katra train up to the Lake City Udaipur. Earlier, devotees from Udaipur had to board trains from Ajmer, Kota, Indore, and Jaipur to reach Vaishno Devi. However, the Railway Board has now received a go-ahead to extend the Delhi-Katra train to Udaipur which comes as a huge sign of relief for the travellers in Udaipur. Also Read - IRCTC Plans Series Of 'Shri Ramayana Yatra Train Tours' to Promote Religious Tourism

Other Details

The report suggests that the preliminary schedule of the train has been released, while the new timetable will also be released soon.

This train will now commence its journey from Udaipur City Railway Station instead of Old Delhi Railway Station. Here’s the schedule:

The train number 04033 will depart from Udaipur at 6.40 AM every day,

then will reach Old Delhi at 8.05 PM via Ambala Cantonment at 11.50 PM, and

will arrive at its destination station Katra at 9.20 AM the next day.

Likewise, the train will depart from Katra at 2.05 PM via Ambala Cantonment at 12.28 PM and Old Delhi at 4.30 AM, and will arrive at Udaipur junction at 5 PM the next day, mentioned the news report. The total train journey will be of 26 hours 40 minutes from Udaipur to Katra, which will cover a total journey of 1332 km.

Furthermore, the reports mention that the direct train will have around 38 halts and will have 22 coaches.

Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra illuminated on the eve of Navratri, reported Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Wednesday.

The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15.