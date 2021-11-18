New Delhi: Get ready to fly now to Singapore as the Singapore Airlines is all set to resume its flights to Kolkata following the Singapore government’s decision to extend the Vaccinated Travel Lane Programme to India.Also Read - Vaccinated With Covishield or Covaxin? Now You Can Fly to New Zealand From India

First Flight Between Singapore and Kolkata Will Operate on November 29

According to latest developments, fully vaccinated travellers from India can now travel to the country without having to quarantine from November 29 onwards. Isn’t that amazing? The first flight between Singapore and Kolkata (post-lockdown) will also operate on November 29. Also Read - Do You Have Pets? Now Cats And Dogs Too Can Fly With You on Etihad Airways Flights

For the uninitiated, India and Singapore are already operating special flights under the Vande Bharat programme. However, the flights between Kolkata and Singapore have not been operating since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. Also Read - Flying to Turkey From India? Check Latest Covid Guidelines, Quarantine Rules And More

First Direct Flight Between Kolkata & Any Southeast Asian Country Post Lockdown

This will be the first direct flight between Kolkata and any Southeast Asian country after the lockdown and restrictions. ToI quoted Travel Agents Association of India Chairman (East), Manav Soni, who said there is hope that there would be alternate days flights by Singapore Airlines with Indian carriers operating on the other days. This would ensure daily connection, and help students and tourists immensely.

Singapore Lifts Travel Curbs

Other than India, Singapore has also opened up for Indonesia from November 29 onwards. Meanwhile international travellers from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar will also be allowed to enter into the country from December 6 onwards.

Readers are advised to obtain details from the government/official websites before making travel plans, reservations.