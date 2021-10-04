Assam: After months of closure, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the national parks in Assam have now reopened for tourists from all across the places. Last month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government has planned to lift more Covid-19 restrictions from most parts of the state from October 1 onwards, especially from the wildlife tourist destinations. Keep scrolling down to know more.Also Read - THIS State in India to Lift COVID-Induced Restrictions From November 1

Earlier, due to the deadly second wave of coronavirus, the Assam government had notified on May 3 to close all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries for visitors.

However, as the Covid-19 situation is somewhat stable in the state, Assam's famous Kaziranga National Park (KNP), which is noted for its population of one-horn rhinos, has been opened partially for the visitors. Tourists can now access the park through three ranges.

Meanwhile the visitors will also be allowed Jeep safari for the time but the most popular elephant ride won’t be allowed as of now, as per the reports.

Other Wildlife Tourist Spots Open in Assam

Other than Kaziranga National Park, the other popular wildlife parks in Assam that are reopened to tourists include the Orang National Park (ONP) and Manas National Park.

The information was shared by ONP divisional forest officer Pradipta Baruah, reported ToI.

Considering the fact that Covid-19 scare is not completely over, all the parks will strictly adhere to all the protocols and safety guidelines related to COVID-19. ToI quoted Baruah, “Remaining part of the tourist route will be opened only after repairing of the roads and will be notified in due course.”

Meanwhile Manas National Park has also started welcoming visitors from across the places. The park officials said that the park will follow all COVID-19 protocols and necessary safety measures.

According to the Assam government, one horned rhinoceros population in Assam has increased from 1,672 in 1999 to 2652 as per the 2018 census.