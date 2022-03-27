Good news for travellers! Hong Kong will resume international flight operations for nine countries which includes US, UK and India. These countries are allowed to entry Hong Kong from April 1. Carrie Lam Hong Kong CEO announced that the mandatory hotel quarantine period for incoming travelers would also be reduced from 14 to seven days.Also Read - Sanctions on Russia Could Be Lifted with Military Withdrawal from Ukraine, Says UK

US UK France Australia Canada India Philippines Pakistan Nepal

For travellers entering Hong Kong, they will have to carry a negative nucleic acid test report and have to undergo a covid test at the airport before they leave for hotel quarantine. According to skift.com, a PCR test would be conducted on day 5, if that tests negative, and all the rapid antigen tests show negative results, then travelers can choose to leave their hotel quarantine after seven days. A mandatory PCR test on day 12 has to be done.

Earlier, Lam’s administration was criticised and attacked for strict zero-covid policy. In a press conference on January 22, Lam said that Hong Kong was not aiming to achieve a absolute zero as a strategy.” The alternative to this type of strategy will be the so-called ‘living with the virus’ — in other words, we open our borders, we have no social distancing measures, we will, like one country, announce that you don’t even have to wear your mask.”