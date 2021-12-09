International Travel Update: Here is a piece of good news for travellers from India. The Global Visa Center World (GVCW) has announced that Indian citizens and residents of India can now enter Greece following the Covid-19 testing protocol as a precautionary measure against the pandemic.Also Read - Travelling to Ladakh Amid Omicron Scare? Check Latest Covid Rules, Quarantine Norms And More

Notably, Indian citizens and residents can also submit their visa applications as per the standard procedures outlined on the website:https://in-gr.gvcworld.eu/en. Also Read - International Flyers Attention! Philippines to Ban Travel From France From THIS Date

All you need to know before visiting Greece from India

Please note that all travellers must complete their Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before entering this European nation, providing detailed information on their point of departure, the duration of previous stays in other countries, and the address of their stay while in Greece. Also Read - Negative Covid Report or Vaccination Certificate MUST to Enter Colombia

In case of multiple stays? Well, in that case, the travellers are required to provide the address for the first 24 hours at least. One PLF should be submitted per family.

Travellers will receive the PLF with their unique Quick Response (QR) code via email (the QR code will be provided in a link in the email).

The PLF can also be found on the Visit Greece app and at travel.gov.gr. It is strongly recommended that all visitors download the Visit Greece app (GDPR compliant) for free, prior their arrival in Greece.

Tourists must fill in the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before arriving in Greece.

Prior to departure, all travellers must ensure that they carry an acceptable form of certification of their health condition.

Important documents you need to carry:

A negative PCR molecular test result from a laboratory; the test must be taken up to 72 hours before entry.

A negative antigen (rapid) test result from a laboratory; the test must be taken up to 48 hours before entry.

A vaccination certificate issued by a certified authority.

A certificate of recovery from the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection issued by a public authority or a certified laboratory. The certificate is issued 30 days after the day of the first positive COVID-19 test and is valid for 180 days after it.

Proof that the traveler was tested positive with COVID-19 in the past 30 to 180 days. This can be proved either by presenting a positive PCR molecular or an antigen test result performed by an authorized laboratory or a medical certificate confirming that the holder was tested positive with SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

(With ANI inputs)