New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases continue to decline in India, after a prolonged battle with deadly second wave of COVID-19, several countries have opened their doors for travellers from India. So, it's time to pack our bags and jet off to our favourite location fellows!

Check out the list of countries that are open to Indians now

Turkey

Now, travellers from India can fly to Turkey, one of the most loved tourist destinations. However, the tourists have to follow a strict 14-day COVID quarantine rule upon arrival. Besides, travellers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test on the fourteenth day and can leave the quarantine facility after they test negative. Go, pack your bags!

Russia

If you are planning to travel to Russia then good news is that it is now open for travellers from India. You can apply for a tourist visa that is valid for up to 30 days for single entry or double entry. Please keep in mind that tourists entering the country must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test report issued at most 72 hours before arrival. Moscow and St Petersburg are must-visits in Russia. As the Covid cases in Russia was on the surge recently, it's advisable to book your tickets only if the situation is under control.

Egypt

Indians can now travel to Egypt, according to a report. There are currently restrictions for tourists arriving in the coastal governorates of the Red Sea, South Sinai and Matrouh, to travel to other governorates in Egypt. What are the COVID requirements? Well, health screenings will be done on arrival in Egypt, and all the passengers are required to fill in a health declaration. Also, as per the reports, all the passengers will be required to present a negative RT-PCR test, no older than 72 hours from August 15 onwards.

Serbia

If you are planning a trip to Serbia, please note that passengers must provide a negative RT-PCR test taken up to 48 hours before departure. Not applicable to passengers below the age of 12 years. Some of the attractions in Serbia include Church of St Sava, House on the Drina, Studenica Monastery, Subotica City Hall and Kalemegdan among others. There are only limited flight being operated by Lufthansa and KLM Royal Dutch from Mumbai to Belgrade.

Iceland

For Iceland, a valid vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test upon arrival is mandatory for all the tourists, as per the reports. On arrival, a COVID-19 screening test will be done at the border but those people are exempt from quarantine, whose test come out as negative. However, you have to be fully-vaccinated with the approved vaccinations by EU including Covishield by AstraZeneca. According to a report in News18, a company called Pure Luxe by KFT is providing private charters and land packages to the country since India doesn’t have an Air Bubble pact with the country.

Uzbekistan

According to a news report, any Indian citizen destined for and holding a valid visa for CIS countries (excluding Russia) is eligible to travel to Uzbekistan. However, travellers must present a negative PCR test taken no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival in the country. Quarantine or self-isolation for 14 days is mandatory.

Rwanda

Any Indian national destined for any country in Africa and holding a valid visa can travel to Rwanda. As for the COVID-related requirements, all passengers arriving in Rwanda must complete the passenger locator form and upload their negative COVID-19 test certificate prior to arrival. On arrival, every traveller must proceed to a government-designated hotel for a second COVID-19 test. Find passenger locator form and list of designated transit hotels on www.rbc.gov.rw.