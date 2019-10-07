New Delhi: Keeping in mind the rush of passengers during the ongoing festive season, the Indian Railways have announced several special trains for the months of October and November. As Diwali and Chhath are two main festivals of North India, the railways have come up with a number of special trains in UP and Bihar.

Varanasi – Bhatinda Special

This special train will run between Varanasi and Bhatinda from October 7 to November 4 this year. It will run on Mondays and will only have one stop en route, Lucknow.

Lucknow – Anand Vihar Terminal Special

This train will start operating from October 8 and will continue till November 5. It will run only on Tuesdays and will leave from Lucknow at 7:05 PM and reach Anand Vihar at 5:15 AM.

Varanasi – New Delhi Special

The train will run on October 24, 27, 30 as well as November 2. It will halt en route at Charbagh.

Gorakhpur – Chandigarh Special

This train will run only on Fridays and will start its run from October 4 to continue till November 1. The train will leave from Gorakhpur at 10.10 PM and reach Chandigarh at 2:25 PM. It will have Lucknow for its main stop en route.

Lucknow – Nangal Dam Special

This festival special train by IRCTC will start operating from October 8 and will continue to be in the run till November 5. It is slated to run every Tuesday, leaving from Lucknow at 9:30 PM and reaching Nangal Dam at 1 PM.

Apart from these, there are Anand Bihar-Bhagalpur (Oct 25 to Oct 31), New Delhi- Bareilly (October 22-29), New Delhi-Darbhanga (October 18), New Delhi-Muzaffarpur (November 5), New Delhi-Patna (October 25 to October 31), etc.