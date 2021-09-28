Italy has recognized the Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine Covishield. Now, fully vaccinated Indian tourists can travel to the European nation and are also eligible for a green pass, said the Embassy of India in Italy.Also Read - Travelling to Andaman & Nicobar? Fully Vaccinated Tourists Can Visit Without Carrying Negative RT-PCR Report

This comes after a meeting between Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Italy said, "As an outcome of G20Health Ministers' meeting btw Hon'ble @mansukhmandviya & Italian Health Minister @robersperanza coupled with @MEAIndia persistent efforts @MinisteroSalute recognises India's Covishield. Indian vaccine Card Holders are now eligible for GreenPass @SerumInstIndia. (sic)"

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while interacting with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, discussed challenges related to vaccine accessibility and smooth travel. Foreign Minister of Italy Luigi Di Maio is the current G20 chair.

“Discussed challenges related to vaccine accessibility and smooth travel. Look forward to joining him at a discussion on Afghanistan tomorrow,” Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)