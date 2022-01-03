Kerala government has agreed to resume the services of houseboats after a long time. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the services were brought to a halt for a really long time. With sudden lockdowns and travel bans across the country, Kerala’s houseboat services suffered the brunt. Kerala’s houseboat system completely went out of service.Also Read - No Lessons Learnt? COVID-19 Guidelines Go For Toss As Huge Crowds Throng Goa Beach For New Year Celebrations | Watch

But with the restoration of the services, the houseboat industry is seeing a boom. Houseboat services are the heart of the country. Kottayam, in Kerala, has started the services and the situation there has improved.

Tourism and Kerala go hand-in-hand. A large revenue is derived from the tourism industry. The pandemic made the boat owners go out of business and many lost their livelihood. However, with an increase in travelers in the state, the local owners are optimistic.

International tourism is yet to get back on track but domestic travelers have made it. The boat owners are looking forward to the full restoration of the services.

However, with the rising cases of Omicron, a new Covid-19 variant, the business is witnessing a sharp downfall. The bookings for the month of January have sharply declined. Efforts are being made to revamp the business. Recently, Beypore West Fest, one of the biggest water theme events in India was organized by the state government to boost the houseboat services in the state.