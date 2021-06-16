New Delhi: It is time to scratch off that travel itch as Mauritius is all set to reopen for international travellers from July 15. Go pack your bags! Also Read - International Flights: Philippines Extends COVID Travel Ban on India Till THIS Date

According to the latest reports, as the COVID cases have come down, this popular holiday destination will be reopening its borders in two phases for the international travellers.

During the first phase, i.e., from July 15 to September 30, 2021, as per the reports, the stunning island will welcome vaccinated travellers to enjoy their vacay in the island. This means that from July 15 onwards, vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to Mauritius, and enjoy a 'hotel holiday' there. It's time to book your air tickets now for that much-awaited holiday with family!

Besides, reportedly, travellers from anywhere will be welcome to the island nation, provided they have already received the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccination at least three weeks before arriving in Mauritius.

News reports have it that the second phase of reopening will begin from October, which will continue till this year end.

Here’s all you need to know

During the first phase, people visiting Mauritius will be able to enjoy all the facilities that come within their chosen resort premises. Please note that if you stay there for more than 14 days and have negative RT-PCR test report during your stay in the resort, you will also be allowed to explore the island’s other attractions. Isn’t that wonderful?

Moreover, as per the Mauritian authorities, vaccines that have been authorised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) will be recognised here, including those for emergency use. What does this mean? Well, it means that visitors who have received the Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna, Sinovac, Astra-Zeneca, Jansen/Johnson&Johnson, or Sinopharm jabs can visit.

For those who are not vaccinated yet, they will have to wait a bit longer to get their COVID vaccine shot, and then plan their travel to Mauritius. Also, those under 18 years of age do not need to be vaccinated to travel to the island nation, however, they will be required to undergo RT-PCR testing, according to a TOI report.