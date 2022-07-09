Good News Nature Lovers! Delhi's Sanjay Van To Host First Ever Dragonfly Festival In July

Delhi: All nature enthusiasts hail! A new nature festival is approaching soon in the heart of the national capital. Delhi will soon witness it’s very first dragonfly festival in Sanjay Van, by the end of July this year. This will be a joint venture organised by World Wide Fund for Nature, India (WWF India) along with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). This festival is an endeavour to augment participation of city people in conserving the forest areas on their land. It is a part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two parties in the previous week in a bid to inculcate environment based experimental learning, especially for children.Also Read - Delhi May Get Respite From Muggy Weather Today As IMD Predicts Thundershowers Towards Night

According to DDA, the aim of this MOU is to establish activity-based learning programmes like tree tagging, children's educational activities, citizen science initiatives, etc.

DDA has signed an MOU with WWF India for “Nature-based learning & experiential activities at Sanjay Van, New Delhi. The aim of this MOU is to establish activity-based learning programmes like tree tagging, children’s educational activities, citizen science initiatives, etc (1/4) pic.twitter.com/s8ZKMAz1J6 — Delhi Development Authority (@official_dda) July 2, 2022

Dragonflies are said to signify the status of the condition of nature and environment surround the place and also aid to keeping a check on the mosquito menace, as they feed on it.

About the festival

The Sanjay Van is spread cross over 738 acres of land and is recognised as a reserved forest. It is said to be a part of Southern-Central Ridge and receives a footfall of about 10,000 to 15,000 visitors on a daily basis, as per WWF India.

This dragonfly festival is a also a way to to build sense of appreciation for city’s natural heritage amongst citizens, especially children, to inculcate understanding & bond with nature at early & impressionable age, read an official tweet by DDA.

Participating in the festival means exploring the shades of nature and comprehending its nuances as well as adding on to the information about the various species of flora and fauns that could be discovered throughout the year.

What are dragonflies?

Dragonflies are one of the finest creations of nature. It is a flying insect that belongs to the Odonata order. These creatures have broad wings and coloured patches on their bodies that makes them distinct from other. They are said to be closely related to damselflies. Beginning their lifecycle from water, dragonflies feed on aquatic insects like mosquito larvae, or small fish.

They usually are found across countries and have currently 7,000 species today, as per a report on National Geographic. The Odonta group also dates back to 325 million years.