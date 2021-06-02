Amsterdam: In much respite for the international travellers, the Netherlands on Monday lifted the COVID ban on passenger flights from India. The travel ban was imposed on April 26 in view of the rising cases of the coronavirus in India as a deadly second wave of the virus swept through the country. Also Read - Why Vaccinating Your Child Against Flu Could be Effective in Third Wave of COVID19 | Explains Doctor

“As per the Dutch Government ban on passenger flights from India that had come into force on April 26, 2021, has been lifted w.e.f 01 June 2021,” the India embassy in Amsterdam tweeted. Also Read - Indians Can Now Travel to THESE Countries - COVID Test, Quarantine Rules And More | All You Need to Know

However, there is still a European Union (EU) ban on non-EU travelers from countries where the coronavirus situation is considered to be very high risk. Also Read - Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water: Doctors Explain How it Helps in Easing After-Effects of COVID-19 Vaccination

The Netherlands had on April 26 decided to suspend India flights as “the epidemiological situation on the ground (in India) is very serious.”

The Netherlands Embassy in India tweeted in April 2021 that the “ban on passenger flights from India has been extended until June 1, 2021.”