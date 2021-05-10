Good News! Saudi Arabia to Hold Haj Under COVID Safety Measures

Riyadh: Here’s some good news for all. On Monday, Saudi Arabia has announced its plan to hold this year’s Haj pilgrimage under Covid safety measures. The state media reported that it will ensure preserving the health and safety of the worshippers. Also Read - Does Black Fungus Affect Your Eyesight? Here's What we Know

According to IANS report, on Sunday, the state media quoted the Ministry of Haj and Umrah as saying that the health authorities in the Kingdom continue to assess conditions and take all measures to protect the health and well-being of the public. Also Read - COVID Vaccine For Moms-To-Be: Harmful or Beneficial? All You Need To Know

It added that organisation details of the Haj season will be announced later, Xinhua news agency reported. Also Read - Covid Precaution Causing Dermatitis to 2/3rd Population, Find Researchers | Here's Why

The Ministry did not mention whether foreign pilgrims will be allowed to attend this season. More details on this are awaited.

The Kingdom had organised an exceptional Haj season last year with a limited number of pilgrims as part of precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported 426,384 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 7,072 deaths and 409,740 recoveries.