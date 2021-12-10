In a bid to save environment, tourism board of Sikkim has announced the ban of single-use plastic from New Year, 2022, which also includes packaged mineral water. The Himalayan state, which is blessed with natural resources that provide fresh and good quality drinking water, has decided to make this transition in order to join the state government’s campaign of banning plastic in the region.Also Read - India Extends Suspension of Scheduled International Commercial Flights Services Till January 31

The ban will be implemented through out the state, infact, the airlines and other transport service providers have been asked to avoid usage of plastic water bottles, Marcus P Rai, Joint Secretary, Tourism & Civil Aviation department informed the Economic Times.

The state will try to offer alternatives to plastic which are more environmentally friendly and organic. "We are encouraging villagers to mass-produce bottles from bamboo and other biodegradable materials," he told the publication.

Not just airlines, even the home stays have been to strictly adhere by the ban. Sikkim has 915 registered homestays in the state. Further in the conversation, Rai said that they are encouraging homestays as they give an authentic village experience. “We ask them not to go overboard with facilities in the name of guest facilities which ultimately will dilute the authentic village experiences”.

In October Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang also announced that packaged mineral water will be banned from January 1, 2022 in the Himalayan state. The CM gave a three-month buffer time to deplete the existing stock of mineral water bottles available with business establishments.