For historic sites tourists, you are in for a ride! For people who are planning to visit the Taj Mahal, you should pack your bags right away. According to the reports on the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), they have decided to allow free entry to the monuments from February 27, 2022, for three days. Tourists can enjoy free entry from February 27, 2022 to March 1, 2022.

As per ASI officials, these days mark the occasion of the 367th Urs of the fifth Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. This will be held in the Taj Mahal on these three days. This takes place every year. And every year, tourists are given this free pass. Along with these three days, the entry on World Tourism Day is free too.

On Friday 27 and 28, ASI Superintending Archaeologist Dr Rajkumar Patel said that visitors will be allowed to enter from 2 pm until sunset. On March 1, free entry for tourists from sunrise to sunset.

Strong security arrangement on Taj Mahal have been arranged according to reports, keeping in mind the three -day. This is done to manage the crowd in case a lot of tourists turn up. Tourists have to adhere to covid-19 protocol while entering the premises of Taj Mahal.

Tourist guide Shakeel Rafiq said to Times Travel said that it’s the only time in a year when visitors are allowed to enter in the basement to see the original graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaj.