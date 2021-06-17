New Delhi: It wouldn’t be wrong to say that travellers can now heave a sigh of relief as the COVID-19 cases are declining in the country, as a result of which several tourist hotspots are reopening for the visitors. Also Read - THIS City in India is Most Suitable to Live in During COVID Times, Says Report | Deets Inside

On Wednesday, the iconic Taj Mahal reopened to the public as India, still reeling from a disastrous second wave of the pandemic, pushes to lift several COVID-related restrictions in a bid to revitalise its economy.

The 17th-century white marble mausoleum in Agra, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, was shut in early April due to the strict COVID lockdown measures in the country due to the sudden surge in the coronavirus cases.

Latest COVID guidelines

According to the latest developments, only 650 tourists will be allowed inside the premises of the Taj Mahal at any time, said Prabhu Singh, district magistrate of Agra. The monument normally attracts 7 million to 8 million visitors annually, or over 20,000 people per day.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh reported 270 new COVID infections overnight and 56 deaths. It is among India’s hardest-hit states in terms of total COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile other federally protected monuments, including New Delhi’s Red Fort and Qutub Minar, were also reopened to tourists on Wednesday.

“Unless international tourism starts, the tourism industry here won’t survive,” said Ramesh Wadhwa, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association in Agra. Wadhwa said he did not expect to see Agra’s hotels see much of an uptick in bookings with the reopening of the Taj Mahal given the limited number of tourists allowed to visit.

Shafiq Ahmed, a local tourist guide, told Reuters he had only seen about 120 people at the monument on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, India reported 62,224 new COVID-19 infections overnight, slightly higher than the previous day’s figure, according to the union health ministry. The country added 2,542 deaths overnight bringing the total deaths to 379,573.

(With Reuters inputs)