We all like things to get done in 5 minutes. This, Dharamshala now offers! You can now travel in a new ropeway route from Mcleodganj which is inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The new ropeway is called Dharamshala Skyway. The length is around 1.8 kilometres and cost approximately Rs 200 crore. The ropeway brings in a scenic aerial view from Mcleodganj to Dharamshala. If you take Khara Danda Road, it takes around 21 minutes to Dharmashala from Mcleodganj.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur inaugurates ‘Dharamshala Skyway’ built at a cost of over Rs 200 crores. pic.twitter.com/MXPRwXvEtf — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

How Many Persons Can The Ropeway Carry?

The ropeway can carry 1000 persons per hour. As per CM Thakur, in 2018, the construction of the Dharamshala-Mcleodganj ropeway began. Under DFBOT (design, finance, build, operate, transfer) mode, the development took place. It was built using mono cable detachable gondola technology. This was a public-private partnership projected started by Himachal Pradesh tourism, Dharamshala Ropeway Limited and the civil aviation department.

What is The Cost of Ropeway Travel?

For one-way, the ropeway costs Rs 300 and for two-ways, the ropeway costs Rs 500. This ropeway puts the traffic between Dharamshala and Mcleodganj at ease. This route has total 10 towers. It is an eco-friendly solution to promote different modes of transport.

There are different ropeway projects underway. Some of them are Andhra Pradesh’s Gandikota, Odisha’s Nandankanan Zoological Park and Karnataka’s Jog Falls.