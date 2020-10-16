Are you thinking of a much-needed break from this stressful work-from-home culture? The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone and has put a dent on our travel plans. Now with Unlock taking place and restrictions being lifted- it’s safe to stay that why not take a staycation? If you are someone who loves unparallel surreal beauty of the Himalayas and wish to experience the unexplored- Gorkhey, a gorgeous valley village strategically situated between Darjeeling and Sikkim is the place to be. Also Read - Singer Kumar Sanu Tests Positive For COVID-19, Confirms the News on Social Media

Gorkhey is yet to be found on the tourist radar, it's a little village surrounded by thick pine forests and a small river flowing through it known as Gorkhey Khola (which marks the boundary between Sikkim and West Bengal). This destination is a natural wonder at its best.

This pristine little village is untouched and is away from city life. You will get an amazing sense of calm, your lungs will breath fresh air, your soul will find unspoilt nature. Leave behind your anxiety and worries about reaching the deadlines at bay, just laze around. The time here moves at a snail’s pace and well who cares you are on a vacation.

This village has 30 families who are depended on farm produce. Travellers’ visiting this place prefer trekking their way up as the place is not accessible by vehicles and there are no motorable roads. It’s an ideal place to camp for a day or two. If you are visiting this village, you are in for a most picturesque route- you can enjoy the view of four of the five highest peaks of the world including the majestic Mt. Everest, Makalu, Kanchenjunga, and Lhotse, along with the Three Sisters and many other peaks of Nepal, Sikkim, Tibet and Bhutan in one single stretch of snow, as per Native Planet.

Best Time to Visit

The place can be visited throughout the year but if you love rhododendrons and want to catch a glimpse of it, then the best time to visit this gorgeous place is in the month of March to May and trek your way to this village. During this time, it is said that there is a nip in the air, the sky is clearer, and one can enjoy blossoms of the wild ‘lali guras.’ Although,

The place has a park dedicated to the gorgeous flower called the Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary.

Phoktey Dara Trek

If you love a jungle trek with a panoramic view, then you will love this. A delightful panoramic view of the Nepal and Sikkim range Phoktey Dara is a trail you must undertake. It’s a perfect trek for beginners.

The closest airport is in Bagdogra, approximately 170km away, whereas the closest railway station is New Jalpaiguri, about 150km away. Gorkhey is around 4 hours drive from Darjeeling. If your calling is a trip away from strong bandwidth connection and mundane work from home culture- then this Gorkhey is the place to be.