The Great Backyard Bird Count kicked off on Friday. The most-awaited global bird festival started on February 18 and go on till February 21. The event attracted bird lovers and ornithologists as they got a chance to access the birds of different regions. On the first day of the event in Delhi, around 40 volunteers spotted 18 species of birds at Miranda House, whereas another group engaged in birding at Amity University, Noida.

As per Times of India report, birdwatchers at Miranda House spotted rock pigeon, Eurasian collared-dove, laughing dove, yellow-footed green pigeon, Asian koel, black kite, brown-headed barbet, rose-ringed parakeet, black drongo, rufous treepie, house crow, red-vented bulbul, red-whiskered bulbul, hume's warble jungle babbler, common myna, purple sunbird and house sparrow.

The backyard bird count event is organised by Bird Count India, and it has seen an increase in participation. Also known as bird-a-thon, in 2021, this event saw more than a lakh participants across the world. According to an Indian Express report, more than 2,900 birders from India participated and uploaded more than 31,355 checklists and reported 965 species.

The three most common birds reported in India were Common Myna, Red-vented Bulbul and Rose-ringed Parakeet. The event also aims at attracting birdwatchers, creating interest and awareness among citizens, especially children and youths for bird watching.