Greater Noida: Despite the pandemic hitting the hospitality sector hard, Ferns N Petals have added much cheer to people who are looking forward to a wedding in Greater Noida or the nearby region. The Ferns N Petals group recently launched UDMAN, a sprawling hotel with multiple banqueting opportunities that can accommodate more than 2000 people at a time. Built at a prime location adjacent to key attractions like the Grand Venice Mall and the India Expo Center & Mart, the hotel-cum-resort aims to provide a fine dining experience and luxury wedding space to people living in the vicinity.

With Greater Noida being home to the world's top events like the Auto Expo, Car races and tech giants like Microsoft and electronics biggie like Samsung among others, UDMAN has all the potential to be a major player when it comes to the city's hospitality sector. Udman, Greater Noida – is FNP's tenth hotel in the Noida-Delhi-Gurgaon area – and is spread across 10,286 sq meters with 30 rooms to accommodate guests. Space offers big lawns for outdoor party and wedding lunchs.

Located at less than a kilometre distance from Pari Chowk, UDMAN boasts of a fine-dine restaurant U Kitchen. The kitchen has bricked interior with blue-themed window walls that provide a soothing experience where head-chef Sudhanshu Sharma leads a team of chefs and gardeners. The menu features Trios of Kulcha Veg, Overloaded Keema Humus to delicious Butter Garlic Prawns and Arabic Chicken Shawarma among others.

Prepared in butter and garlic sauce, the prawns leave a lingering taste. Prawns have their taste and largely carry the taste of the seawater it has been fetched from. It has a unique sweetness that is lost when overdone. You can blame that on my personal bias in favour of prawns, but I can safely say one would find it hard to beat the taste that I carried from U Kitchen.

U Kitchen offers spacious siting options along with an array of other dishes when it comes to Indian or global cuisine. The interior is crafted to give guests a comfortable space to relax, unwind and at the same time provide a space for conversation. However, with coronavirus guidelines affecting the hospitality business across the country, the hotel is off to a slow start.

“We have built things for the future. Last year, the pandemic allowed us to build this massive property in Greater Noida. Udman is a perfect wedding hotel and I think positivity takes care of a lot of worries in life,” says Vikas Gutgutia, MD & Founder, Ferns N Petals.

The hotel employs almost 100 staff members. “We are ready and packaged to handle large and small gatherings. We will ensure that the food we serve and the facility we provide is of the highest quality,” Mr Gutgutia adds with confidence in his voice – something the industry needs in these difficult times.

When it comes to location, Udman has the starting edge. With Greater Noida’s Buddh International Circuit hardly a 15 minutes drive and upcoming Jewar International Airport in around half an hour.