The biggest literary festival is back. The Jaipur Literature Festival 2022 will be held in Jaipur for a five-day on field literary fiesta. It is known as the greatest literary show on earth. The event will be held in hybrid form from March 5 to March 14. The 15th edition of this grand edition will have speakers from all around the world. The event will be held at the Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur. The festival will take place adhering all covid-19 protocol and government guidelines.

Previously, the iconic Festival has hosted nearly 5000 speakers and artists, as well as over a million book lovers from India and around the world. The pink city will be infused with its infectious literary energy once more, as it celebrates art, culture, and heritage.

Throughout the Festival days, there are a variety of insightful sessions, food stalls to explore, fascinating music to listen to, and a buzzing carnival with a bookstore, as well as multiple parties hosted on the Festival's fringes.

The Festival Buzzar will also give visitors the opportunity to sample India’s vast artisanal repertoire – The Festival Buzzar will take place at Hotel Clarks Amer on all five days from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Night Market will also be held at the Jaipur Music Stage from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the March 10 and 12.

The Buzzaar, brimming with exquisite textiles, stationery, apparel, jewellery, footwear, lifestyle, home decor, and utilities, has something for everyone. A variety of sensational food will be available at food stalls scattered throughout the Festival and at the Night Market.

This year’s Jaipur Literature Festival also includes an exclusive Friends of the Festival experience. Through this, one can gain access to an exclusive Friends of the Festival (FOF) Lounge with specially curated snacks, tea or coffee at all times; exclusive Book Signing and Book Deliveries to the FOF lounge; lunch and dinner on Festival days (March10-14); priority seating for special sessions; free entry to the Jaipur Music Stage at Clarks Amer (March 10-12); sundowner evenings at the Friends of the Festival lounge with specially curated cocktails (March 10-13); a grand closing night – Writers’ Ball on March 14 (valid only for 5-day package buyers) and many more.

