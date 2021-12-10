All time favorite destination, Greece, has now finally allowed particular categories of travelers that including citizens of the EU and a number of countries like India, to visit. Keeping the Covid-19 protocols in mind, the Global Visa Center World (GVCW) had issued a statement.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Makes Covid Jabs Mandatory For Students Above 18 Yr To Attend College

"You can now apply for short stay visa (C- Visa category) at GVCW application centres in New Delhi and Mumbai on Mondays and Wednesdays," said GVCW and their visa application partner in India.

A lot of Indians have been waiting for the day for the administration of Greece to lift the travel restriction. Greece has alluring islands and scenic sights. This has emerged as one of the most favorite travel destinations for Indians. With its European settings, Greece has emerged as one of the desired destinations.

Not just this, Greece has been a part of the movie industry in India for quite a few years. A number of Bollywood and regional movies have been shot there. However, with the spread of the Covid-19 variant, omicron, India has put a restriction on the scheduled international commercial flights until January 31. This is done to curb the outbreak of omicron. Flights that are under air-travel bubble arrangements and cargo flights are spared.

It is yet to see how these restrictions has an impact on international tourism. Travelers should check the latest rules and regulations before they plan international trips.