Greece is all set to welcome European Union citizens for the summer period on March 1. The country has eased travel restrictions and is aiming at 4.5 economic growth this year. European tourists holding European vaccine passports no longer requires Covid19 tests before entering Greece.

"Our country is taking all necessary preparatory steps this year to welcome our visitors for the summer season, earlier than ever before, as of March 1," Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told Bloomberg.

Health minister Athanasios Plevris said that holders of a valid European Union vaccination certificate can now enter Greece without the need for a mandatory Covid-19 test. The move will apply from February 7.

As per the Bloomberg report, the country welcomed more than 7.2 million tourists in the January to November period 2021. The government’s target for 2022 is to see the tourism sector match the record levels of 2019 when receipts from travellers to the country were more than 18 billion euros ($20.7 billion).