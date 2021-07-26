International Travel Update: Good news is that Italy is now planning to introduce a “green pass” that will be required for entry to stadiums, museums, theatres, cinemas, exhibition centres, swimming pools and gyms. This initiative has been taken owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases in Italy.Also Read - COVID Alert! Delta Variant 'Deadlier Than Original' Warn US Doctors - Check New Symptoms And More

When will it come into effect?

According to the latest reports, the pass, which is an extension of the EU’s digital Covid certificate, will come into effect from August 6. Also Read - Shocking Survey Shows 28% Indians Plan to Travel During Aug-Sept Amid Covid Third Wave Scare

To get the green pass, people will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID test reports taken within 48 hours, or show proof that they have had taken at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Also, those who have recently recovered from COVID-19, will also be eligible for the pass. Also Read - IRCTC Air Travel Alert: Check THESE Covid-Related Points Before Booking Flight Tickets on IRCTC Air

Meanwhile news reports suggest that the green pass will allow people to do things they enjoy along with providing them “with the assurance they won’t be next to contagious people.” This was stated by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi during a news briefing.

However, it is not yet clear how foreign tourists would get such a pass or whether documents from their home countries would serve the purpose. More details are awaited on this.

Reportedly, green passes could eventually be required in Italy for plane, train, and bus travel, which will be a measure that will be reconsidered by officials in September. But these green passes won’t allow anyone access to Italian nightclubs, which remain closed.

Draghi, in his news briefing, said Italy’s economy had been improving alongside an accelerated vaccine programme that has led to a significant fall in the number of Covid-related deaths and hospitalisations since the country started easing lockdown restrictions in late April.

“But the Delta variant is threatening. It spreads much more quickly than other variants,” Draghi said. “I invite all Italians to get vaccinated and to do so straight away. Without vaccinations, we’d have to close everything again.”

According to the WHO reports, more than 21 million Italians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

As a matter of fact, Italy started easing its latest round of COVID restrictions in late April this year, whereas estimated 40 million people have already obtained green passes, as per Italy’s Health Minister, said ToI’s report.