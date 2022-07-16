Adventure Tourism: Travelling is all about embracing new experiences and challenging yourself to a fresh breath of freedom. For everyone, travel has a different definition. Some embark on journeys for seeking tranquility, some for historical expeditions, some for leisure and some go for the sake of experiencing the adrenaline rush. This adrenaline rush is often stimulated with activities involving adventure tourism like trekking, rock climbing, parasailing, valley crossing and the list goes on.Also Read - Intrigued by Bermuda Triangle & Theories Around It? This Cruise is Offering Full Refund if Ship Disappears

All around the globe, tourism is gaining traction, and it has always grabbed the attention of tourists who seek adventures and getaways from their daily routine. According to a report by Statista, the global tourism market is anticipated to reach $4.2 billion by the year 2030, which stood at nearly $491 million in 2021.

Due to abundance of natural and cultural resources, India is one of the finest destinations for adventure tourism. In addition, the market has been experiencing a surge in the past couple of years. As more and more people are getting aware of this industry due to the instantaneous growth of technology and platforms to showcase the adventures, rapid growth can be seen in the times to come.

Adventure tourism: global scenario

Although the after-effects of the pandemic can still be experienced in 2022, the situation, however, seems to be on a positive stride due to easing down of COVID restrictions. For adventure seekers, Europe holds the top position among the most preferred destinations of adventure tourism in the global market. People are now more comfortable in opting for adventure sports like mountain biking, trekking, scuba diving, bungee jumping, and paragliding, to name a few.

According to research by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), international spending on tourism will increase by 98.3% by the end of 2022, as compared to the last year. Therefore, the future of adventure tourism at the global level seems promising.

Role of women entrepreneurs

In India, among the tourism activities, adventure sports is growing rapidly. According to a market research report by Allied Market Research, adventure tourism in India is expected to be valued at $1,169,095 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 20.1%. Women entrepreneurs specifically have a vital role to play in driving this growth. Despite many people leaving the tourism industry due to the rise of the pandemic, women entrepreneurs held their grounds against the COVID.

Adventure Tour Operators Association of India’s Women Collective (ATOAIWC) division was developed in 2021 to create a network of women entrepreneurs associated with the adventure tourism industry. The intent was to help aspiring women entrepreneurs explore relevant opportunities in the market.

This is just another step by the government to help the industry become women-friendly as well as promote adventure tourism amongst females.

Furthermore, various organisations are holding summits and workshops led by the women entrepreneurs to motivate and support other females to start their ventures. Even the ATOAIWC will be organising the first-ever gender workshop for the adventure tourism industry in September. The event aims to foster an understanding of gender stereotypes and instill the importance of gender roles. It will also help the industry become equitable and diverse in its approach.

Future of Indian adventure tourism

India will soon become one of the most favored destinations for adventure sports in the Asia Pacific region. The presence of social media platforms and rapid digitisation has accelerated the growth of this tourism. Women have always been a part of this industry for a long time and are now emerging as prominent leaders. With collective efforts and initiatives, women entrepreneurs will be able to provide equal opportunities to other women for employment in this sector thereby breaking the stereotypical notion associated with women.

(With inputs from Niharika Nigam, Director of Business Development at Jumpin Height)