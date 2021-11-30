New Delhi: Owing to the fresh risk posed by the new Covid variant, Omicron, the state government of Gujarat has brought in a slew of Covid-related guidelines for the international travellers arriving from other countries. The government has made it mandatory for all travellers to undergo RT-PCR test at the airport on arrival. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Will Karnataka Impose Additional Restrictions to Combat Spread of Omicron? Health Minister to Hold Key Meet Today

Mandatory RT-PCR Test For International Travellers Visiting Gujarat

As there is a growing concern over new coronavirus variant, Omicron, which is dubbed as the "variant of concern" by World Health Organization (WHO), the Gujarat government has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for all those arriving from countries such as the South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Bangladesh, United Kingdom, Mauritius, China, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe, and New Zealand.

The Gujarat state government has also introduced new travel guidelines for travellers flying from more than 40 countries arriving at the airports in Gujarat.

Latest Covid-Related Travel Advisory

According to the reports, those arriving in the state from the countries categorised as ‘at risk‘ by the Union Health Ministry, will be required to undergo RT-PCR test if they are not fully vaccinated.

Apart from all countries in Europe, including the UK, there are 11 other nations listed as “at-risk” by the Health Ministry, including:

South Africa,

Brazil,

Bangladesh,

Botswana,

China,

Mauritius,

New Zealand,

Zimbabwe,

Singapore,

Hong Kong and

Israel.

The Health Ministry has clearly laid out five key steps for international travellers from countries “at risk”:

The passengers will have to submit a sample for a Covid test at the point of arrival, and wait for the result before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If the test comes out as negative, they will have to follow 7-day home quarantine. The passengers can then take a retest on the eighth day of arrival. They will have to self-monitor their health for the next seven days.

If the test result comes out as positive, their samples will be sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network.

Those testing positive shall be sent to a separate isolation facility and treated as per standard protocol, including contact tracing.

The contacts of positive cases will be kept under institutional or home quarantine and monitored strictly by the state government concerned as per the Covid protocol.

Notably, those who are fully vaccinated and travelling to the state from ‘at risk’ countries will also have to quarantine themselves for 14 days after arrival.