Spread across 250 acres, Jamnagar in Gujarat will have one of the biggest zoos in the world in terms of number and species of animals in one place. This announcement was made by MK Das, additional chief secretary in the Chief Minister’s office. He said that the zoo is developed by Reliance Industries. Also Read - Reliance Jio Says Receiving Port Out Requests, Alleges Airtel, Vodafone Running False Propaganda

As we all know the world’s tallest statue is in Gujarat (Statue of Unity in Kevadiya). Now, one of the world’s biggest zoos, in terms of number and species of animals at one place, is coming up very shortly in Jamnagar,” he said.

As per details uploaded on the Central Zoo Authority, the mega zoo, to be called ”Greens Zoological Rescue and the Rehabilitation Kingdom” will be spread over 250.1 acres. Also Read - Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta Become Proud Parents to a Baby Boy, Mukesh & Nita Delighted to be Grandparents!

“The Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted along with the Master (Layout) Plan for the proposed establishment of the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom at Jamnagar, Gujarat by Reliance Industries Limited was approved by the 33rd Meeting of the Central Zoo Authority held on February 12, 2019,” the CZA website informed. Also Read - Jio 5G to be Launched in India in Second Half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani at India Mobile Congress 2020

As per the plan layout shared by CZA, the zoo will have birds and animals from across the world in sections named Frog House, Dragon’s Land, an Insectarium, Land of Rodent, Aquatic Kingdom, Forest of India, Marshes of West Coast, Indian Desert and Exotic Island.

Animals like the African Lion, Cheetah, Jaguar, Indian Wolf, Asiatic Lion, Pygmy Hippo, Orangutan, Lemur, Fishing Cat, Sloth Bear, Bengal Tiger, Malayan Tapir, Gorilla, Zebra, Giraffe, African elephant, and Komodo Dragon are expected to be part of the zoo.

(With inputs from PTI)