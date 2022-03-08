Gulmarg Festival 2022: The Winter Festival, which was organised by the Indian Army Dagger Division in partnership with the Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir, ended on Sunday. This festival was a multi-day event that featured a variety of activities that showcased Gulmarg as a major tourist destination as well as the great creative potential of Kashmiri youth. This year’s festival coincided with the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations commemorating India’s 75th anniversary of independence.Also Read - 1 Civilian Killed, Several Injured in Grenade Attack at Srinagar’s Amira Kadal Market, Area Cordoned Off

It sought to boost the tourism industry by marketing the region as a winter sports destination and exhibiting a variety of local talent across a variety of activities. The rebirth of diverse economic, social, cultural, and tourist activities in Jammu & Kashmir, most of which are now led by the youth, particularly women and girls, demonstrates the period of normalcy and all-around development. Also Read - Over 230 Passengers Airlifted From J&K’s Gurez Valley, Who Were Stranded Due To Bad Weather

Highlights of the event:

On the last day of the celebrations in Gulmarg, amazing musical performances by several renowned locals as well as youth.

Bollywood actors Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni were also present on the last day.

The event included a range of winter sports, including snow skiing and snow cycling events.

Demonstrations by highly acclaimed teams from the High-Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) and the Indian Institute of Skilling & Mountaineering were also the high point.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, General officer commanding (GOC) Chinar Corps while speaking to ANI said, “It is important to organize such events on a regular basis as it passes on the message that the valley is safe and more and more tourists visit the valley. Kashmir is blessed with an abundance of art, culture, and music, which ensures joy and happiness in the hearts of every citizen visiting here” He added, “I urge the youth to imbibe discipline, hard work, a healthy lifestyle, and a strong focus in life, to achieve eminence in any field they choose to pursue.” Also Read - Five Dead, One Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba

(With inputs from ANI)