Gundlupet Sunflower Field in Karnataka: Southern India has lots more to offer than unique temples and pristine beaches dotted with palm trees. One such hidden gem in Karnataka is the Gundlupet flowerpot. It is a huge sunflower field that exudes happy vibes only. It is a lush expansive farm filled with sunflowers and marigolds. About 200 km from Bengaluru, it is a perfect short weekend getaway spot. The quaint hamlet of Gundlupet is located in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. A road trip to this spot is an idyllic ride to rejuvenation.Also Read - Karnataka's Best Kept Secrets: 7 Unexplored Gems To Put On Your Travel List

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amith Nag (@amithnag)

Flowerpot of Karnataka

Gundlupet in Kannada means a flowerpot. It is a picturesque journey to this place as one can wade through the sea of yellow on both side of the road. The green hills in the backdrop makes it just picture perfect! One cannot resist to capture some memorable kodak moments. It is like a painting where photographers from across the state specially come to take snapshots of hues of yellow. Blue skies, yellow flowers and breezy evening, just what you need to break the spell of mundane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem K (@nadeem_kn)

How to reach?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KahaJaun – Delhi Lifestyle (@kahajaun)

One of the good things about this meadow is that it is pretty accessible and boasts of a coo, relaxing drive by. One can opt for Mysore-Ooty highway or the Mysore-Calicut NH 212 highway from Bangalore in Karnataka. NH-67 highway can also be another option to take as this town is the last in the state of Karnataka, close to Tamil Nadu and Kerala border.

Things to do Gundlupet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temples of India (@templesofourindia)

Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta or Gopalaswamy Hill – Perched at a height of about 1450 m above the sea level, it is located in the Bandipur National Park. One can trek to the majestic hills, or take a elephant safari and enjoy the mists atop the lofty hills. A tryst with nature is always a bliss!

– Perched at a height of about 1450 m above the sea level, it is located in the Bandipur National Park. One can trek to the majestic hills, or take a elephant safari and enjoy the mists atop the lofty hills. A tryst with nature is always a bliss! Gopalasway Temple – For the ones on lookout for a small religious detour, this temple is here for you. With the presiding deity as Lord Venugopal Swamy, incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the temple offers a calm nd peaceful ambience. It a great spiritual and religious spot for devotees. Watching sunsets from here nothing less than a panoramic view.

– For the ones on lookout for a small religious detour, this temple is here for you. With the presiding deity as Lord Venugopal Swamy, incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the temple offers a calm nd peaceful ambience. It a great spiritual and religious spot for devotees. Watching sunsets from here nothing less than a panoramic view. Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve – This national park is home to the largest population of Asian elephants along with some exotic endangered species. This was made into a park in 1974 and before that was the hunting ground for the Maharaja of Mysore. Now, it is often flocked with wildlife photographers and avid camping enthusiasts.

Best to visit – June to September is when the meadow is in full bloom. Monsoon just enriches the happy splendour here.

This sunflower meadow is one of the lesser known travel spots in Karnataka that makes up for the perfect road tripping with your squad, refreshing break for some fam-jam and also can be picked for a romantic escape!

Are you a movie buff? Then this is where you can have your DDLJ moment!

For feedback on stories, tips, or suggestions, mail to himanshu.shekhar@india.com