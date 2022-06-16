Guwahati: Ambubachi Mela is one of the biggest congregation of devotees at the Kamakhya temple in Assam during the month of June. ‘Maa Kamakhya Temple’ is located in Guwahati, is a Hindu temple dedicated to the mother goddess Kamakhya and is considered one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. There is no idol of the goddess in the temple but a stone in the form of ‘Yoni’ which is worshipped here.Also Read - Agnipath Scheme: 'Agniveers' to Get Special Preference in Police Jobs in Assam, Manipur

What Is Ambubachi Festival?

The Ambubachi festival is celebrated during monsoon in the belief of Goddess Kamakhya going through her annual cycle of menstruation at this time. The temple is closed for three days beginning from the seventh day of the "Ashadh" month of the Hindu calendar until the tenth day as part of traditional seclusion during menstruation. On the twelfth day, the doors are opened ceremonially and a big fair is held at the temple. It is believed that the fertility brought in by the Goddess will bless the devotees and nurture them.

The Significance of Ambubachi Festival

“Ambubachi” means “spoken with water” which signifies that the rains expected during this month make the earth fertile and ready for procreation. Daily worship is suspended during this period. All agricultural work like digging, ploughing, sowing, and transplanting of crops are forbidden. Devotees avoid cooked food during these days. On the fourth day, used utensils, clothes and other items are cleaned and symbolically purified by sprinkling water.

The worship of Goddess Kamakhya begins after cleansing and other rituals. Entry to the Shrine is considered to be auspicious after these rituals are performed. The prasad is also distributed among the devotees. The prasad is distributed in two forms – Angodak and Angabastra. Angodak, meaning ‘water from the spring’ signifying the fluid from the body and Angabastra literally means the cloth covering the body – a piece of the red cloth used to cover the stone yoni during the days of menstruation.

Ambubachi Mela 2022

The temple was closed during the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and the devotees were not allowed inside the temple. This year, since all restrictions have been removed from the state, the festival will be celebrated between June 22 to June 26. However, since devotees are said to throng the festival in huge numbers, priests hold the concern that it might lead to swift spread of Covid-19 and all precautions may not be taken. They fear that Ambubachi might become a Covid-19 hotspot.

The priests had suggested to the administration that instead of making arrangements for the mega-accommodations camps, the devotees can pray from their homes and prasad will be sent to their homes by courier services. Despite Covid-19, the temple is visited by sadhus in huge numbers on various occasions. In 2019, the 25 lakhs devotees thronged the festival which was the largest in history.